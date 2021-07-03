CDC Director: Renewed Masking Policies in Some Areas Are ‘to Protect the Unvaccinated’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Today,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky commented on the World Health Organization and some areas in the U.S. recommending masking for vaccinated people by stating that “those masking policies are not to protect the vaccinated. They’re to protect the unvaccinated.”

Walensky began by stating that the World Health Organization has to make recommendations for the whole world, much of which isn’t vaccinated, while the United States is in a much better spot with vaccinations.

She continued that policies need to be made based on local conditions, and “those masking policies are not to protect the vaccinated. They’re to protect the unvaccinated.” – READ MORE

