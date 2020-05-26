CDC admits to giving misleading COVID-19 testing data. Several states have been making the same mistake.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention admitted that it is combining viral and antibody tests when reporting its overall testing totals, a decision which scientists say paints an inaccurate picture of the state of the pandemic in America.

The test mix was first reported by NPR’s WRLN station in Miami after a nationwide analysis found major discrepancies between state reports on testing and CDC reports.

“It’s apples to oranges. The two tests measure two different things,” said Mary Jo Trepka, a professor of epidemiology at Florida International University.

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” said Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, in a report by The Atlantic. “How could the CDC make that mistake? This is a mess.”

The Atlantic report also found that the CDC is not alone in making the mistake — Pennsylvania, Georgia, Texas, Vermont and other states have also been conflating the results of the two different types of tests. Virginia and Maine only recently stopped. – READ MORE

