CBS’s ‘Madam Secretary’ Lectures Us on ‘Fake News’ (VIDEO)

FOLLOW US!



Let me start out by giving some words of advice to CBS’s Madam Secretary: We get it! You’re mad Hillary lost, and you think creating a “fake news” scapegoat will make you feel better. We’ve seen it happen in the real world, so we don’t need to see it on scripted TV more than ten months later. Pretending it’s still relevant honestly only makes you look worse than you already do.

In the October 8 season premiere “News Cycle,” Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord (Téa Leoni) becomes caught up in a “fake news” story when an assistant vice minister of a small country drops dead during a meeting with her. Within a day, anonymous sources propagate the theory that she, in fact, killed the man, quickly turning the public and even an Arizona senator against her. Fortunately, this is a clearly biased network television series (on a channel with clearly biased network news), so she has the chance to lecture viewers on the dangers of “fake” information.

– READ MORE