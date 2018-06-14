CBS, WaPo: Trump Failed To Solve 70-Year Problem In 5-Hour Summit

Despite President Trump saying repeatedly his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was the first step, the media has pushed to have the end product.

“President Trump declared success after a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that resulted in an understanding that Pyongyang would work toward denuclearization and the U.S. would end joint military exercises with South Korea,” CBS News wrote. “Mr. Trump and Kim signed a document agreeing to a handful of key provisions.

“But the future remains unclear – the U.S. and North Korea did not reach any agreement on the details of how to achieve or verify that denuclearization, Mr. Trump said. ‘We’ll be verifying,’ the president remarked in a rare extended news conference after the summit. Mr. Trump also claimed Kim told him North Korea has destroyed a ‘major’ missile site, although he didn’t expand on that.”

The Washington Post made the same case.

“The brief document signed by Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provided virtually no detail beyond a stated commitment to ‘denuclearize’ the Korean Peninsula, a promise that Pyongyang has made and ignored many times in the past,” the Post wrote. – READ MORE

