CBS to Join ESPN’s NFL Anthem Blackout, Fox Will Broadcast on Special Occasions

Last Week, Espn President Jimmy Pitaro Made It Known That His Network Would Not Be Airing The Playing Of The National Anthem During Monday Night Football. Less Than A Week Later, We Find Out That Espn Will Have Company With Their Anthem Blackout.

USA Today’s Tom Schad recently questioned representatives from the NFL’s other broadcast partners, to find out their plans for how to handle the anthem controversy. What he found, is that ESPN isn’t the only NFL broadcast partner sensitive to maintaining their relationship with a league that is looking for a way out of a controversy that’s entering its third season.

According to Awful Announcing: A CBS Sports spokesperson said that they do not plan to televise the playing of the anthem. That lines up with previous years when they didn’t broadcast it either, instead usually sending cameras to the home studio or cutting to commercial. “Consistent with our past practices, we do not plan to show the anthem live. We will be prepared to cover any story that is newsworthy as it develops.” A person familiar with Fox Sports’ plans said the network only plans to show the anthem when the situation calls for it, such as on Veterans Day or Thanksgiving. They also apparently plan on showing it during the playoffs. An NBC Sports spokesperson said that they have yet to determine the strategy for their 19 broadcasts this season. Of course, none of this is going to satisfy the many people who will want to see documented proof of players who stood, knelt, or did something else altogether during the national anthem. – READ MORE

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Saturday lambasted his Democratic challenger, Rep. Beto O’Rourke, for supporting NFL players’ protests during the national anthem.

“When Beto O’Rourke says he can’t think of anything more American (than players taking a knee), well I got to tell you, I can,” Cruz said during a campaign stop in Corpus Christi, Texas, according to The Caller Times.

Cruz, who is running against O’Rourke for state Senate, reportedly went on to use service members as an example, noting that those on U.S. military posts salute the flag and stand for the national anthem.

Cruz’s comments came as a direct response to statements O’Rourke made last week defending NFL players’ on-field protests during the national anthem.– READ MORE