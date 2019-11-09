CBS staffer fired over ABC’s Epstein scandal speaks out: ‘I’m not the whistleblower… the leaker is still inside’

A CBS News employee, fired after ABC executives informed CBS she’d had access to a leaked hot mic video that revealed the Disney-owned network killed a Jeffrey Epstein scoop, says she did not leak the tape and was unfairly axed without being able to defend herself.

Ashley Bianco was a producer on ABC’s “Good Morning America” before joining “CBS This Morning” last month. Earlier this week, the controversial group Project Veritas published the damning video in which “20/20” and “GMA” anchor Amy Robach complained that her bosses killed a story that would have exposed the now-deceased child sex offender Epstein three years ago.

Bianco said she was fired by CBS after the network received a call from ABC informing her new boss that she once had access to the leaked video.

“I did not” leak the tape, Bianco told journalist Megyn Kelly in an interview posted Friday on YouTube.“I’m not the whistleblower. I’m sorry to ABC, but the leaker is still inside.”

CBS News declined to comment on Bianco’s claim. ABC News did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bianco denied ever communicating with anyone from Project Veritas and said she simply made a clip of the video and saved it in ABC's internal system. Bianco said she was watching the feed from her desk when Robach made the now-infamous comments about ABC News refusing to air her Epstein reporting.