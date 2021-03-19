CBS Reports DHS Has Detained 13,000+ Unaccompanied Kids at the Border, Calls It a ‘Crisis’

CBS Evening News, citing unnamed sources, reports that the Department of Homeland Security has detained more than 13,000 unaccompanied children at the U.S.-Mexico border since Joe Biden’s inauguration. What was becoming a more orderly, if still unruly, border across 2020 is now in crisis — CBS reports, even using that word the Biden administration has avoided, in its video package, which you can watch in the tweet.

CBS News has learned that 13,000+ unaccompanied minors are being held in U.S. custody for an average of 120 hours, far longer than the 72 hours allowed by law. More migrants are attempting to cross into the U.S. now than in the past 20 years, according to @DHSgov Sec. Mayorkas pic.twitter.com/zEmm4YzI03 — Norah O’Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) March 16, 2021

Joe Biden campaigned on undoing President Trump’s border policies. He has done that, and more, to the point that over the weekend the very stretched Department of Homeland Security called for volunteers to help ICE deal with what it was referring to as a “situation” or similar rhetoric.

Now CBS is calling it a “crisis.” In fact, CBS led its newscast Tuesday evening describing the border chaos as a “humanitarian crisis.”

“Sources tell CBS News more than 13,000 migrant children who entered the country without their parents are now in U.S. custody,” CBS anchor Norah O’Donnell reports. “The government says even more adults are being turned back every day, the secretary of Homeland Security admitting today that so many people are now crossing the border, his department is on pace to stop more migrants than in the past 20 years.” O’Donnell emphasized those last two words. She added that with so many migrants flooding the border, the Biden administration is “running out of space to house them, and people to process their claims.” – READ MORE

