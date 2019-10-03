CBS Poll Shows Majority Of Americans Across All Parties Think Latest Impeachment Talk Just To Hurt Trump’s Re-Election

Former CBS reporter Sharyl Attkisson went a step further, diving into the CBS poll, which showed a majority of Americans favored the impeachment of Trump.

Attkisson looked into the poll for her column at The Hill, and discovered that while a majority did claim they favored an impeachment inquiry into Trump (55% to 45%), the poll overly sampled Democrats.

“A check of the poll data shows it interviewed 124 more Democrats than Republicans. That’s a statistically significant difference — 6 percentage points more Democrats than Republicans,” Attkisson wrote. “Assuming, for the sake of argument, that Democrats and Republicans generally respond along party lines, a sample that looked at 6 percentage points more Republicans instead of Democrats would blow the ‘headline’ that ‘a majority of Americans’ favors the impeachment inquiry. It would, theoretically, change the pro-impeachment inquiry majority to a minority: 49 percent favoring the impeachment inquiry, and 51 percent opposing.”

(…)

The poll also showed a majority of respondents thought the impeachment inquiry would be “better for Democrats” in 2020, but again, as Attkisson noted, this number would flip if the poll were slanted toward Republicans as it was toward Democrats.

Finally, Attkisson pointed out, a majority from each party – Democrats, Republicans, and Independents – said they believed the "primary goal of the Democrats' impeachment inquiry is to 'politically damage Donald Trump's presidency and his reelection.'"