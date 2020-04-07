CBS News pushed viral video of nurse crying over pandemic shortages — then had to walk it back

CBS News issued two odd clarifications after helping spread a viral video of a nurse crying over the strain of the coronavirus pandemic.

The outlet picked up the video from the Instagram video of lifestyle blogger and nurse Imaris Vera.

Vera claimed in the alarming video that America was not prepared and said that she quit her job as a nurse because of the shortage of medical masks.

“I quit my job today,” Vera said in the viral video.

“I wanted to work, and I was assigned to a COVID patient on an ICU unit that has been converted to a designated COVID unit,” she explained. “None of the nurses are wearing masks. Not even surgical masks in the hallways when they’re giving report to each other.” – READ MORE

