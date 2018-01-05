CBS News Political Director is 52nd Member of Elite Media Accused of Misconduct

CBS News fired Political Director Steve Chaggaris over allegations of “inappropriate behavior.” Chaggaris is the 52nd member of the elite media fired, suspended, or accused of misconduct.

“In the last two weeks, accounts of inappropriate behavior by Steve Chaggaris were brought to our attention and were immediately investigated,” CBS said in a statementWednesday. “As a result, CBS News has severed ties with Mr. Chaggaris for violating company policy, effective immediately.”

This is the second major termination over misconduct allegations at CBS. Just six weeks ago, Charlie Rose, the co-host of “CBS This Morning” was fired for numerous allegations of sexual misconduct. – READ MORE

