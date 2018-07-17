CBS News in LA Goes Viral as Story on ‘Assault Revolver’ Takes Over Social Media

A story filed by a CBS affiliate in Los Angeles back when Barack Obama was still president has managed to garner some attention after a Twitter user noticed an old story that mentioned “(a)n assault revolver with high-capacity magazines” being found at the scene of a crime.

KCAL-TV’s Aug. 22, 2014, story dealt with a tragic case involving a shooting at a San Bernardino nightclub that had left one dead and a police officer wounded.

“An assault revolver with high-capacity magazines and a revolver were recovered at the scene.” I know this story is old but it just came across my Facebook news feed and I find it hilarious that it’s still sitting on CBS years later.#2ndAmendment #Gunshttps://t.co/dDfgBrL0py pic.twitter.com/8AaNIC84By — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 16, 2018

Yes, “An assault revolver with high-capacity magazines and a revolver were recovered at the scene.”

Hahahhahha, I think we found that “assault revolver” Can’t stop 😂 pic.twitter.com/yC43ibgyGn — cc (@mario61904) July 16, 2018

Does someone want to tell @CBSNews there's no such thing as an "assault revolver with a high capacity magazine" or should I do it? https://t.co/X2TkmhK8AE pic.twitter.com/5Y7HaevP9S — Kevin Creighton (@ExurbanKevin) July 15, 2018

Looks more like a hollow-point AR pistol with assault magazine with high-capacity bullets. — jon gabriel (@exjon) July 15, 2018

We really have to put an end to assault revolvers, people. Pretty soon, they're going to start making them with seven, eight, maybe nine rounds!

On March 20, 2016, Breitbart News reported that Kirk Kjellberg created a handgun that looks like a cell phone. The main difference between the handgun and a smartphone is that the former fires two rounds for self-defense while the latter only allows you to dial 911 after you have been attacked and need first responders.

Kjellberg explained that his motivation for making the gun was to give Americans a way to carry their self-defense tool discreetly. He told WHDH, “When a little child, a boy about 7, saw me and said, ‘Mommy, mommy that guy’s got a gun,’ and that whole restaurant of course turns and stares at you, and I thought there’s just gotta be something better to do than this.”

He said his decision to use a smartphone design grew out of his desire to allow people to carry without having "to engage other people about why they're carrying that gun."

