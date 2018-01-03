CBS News fires political director amid allegations of ‘inappropriate behavior’

CBS News said Wednesday that it has fired its political director, Steve Chaggaris, amid allegations of “inappropriate behavior” in his past.

Chaggaris was a longtime CBS News employee. In his latest role Chaggaris, among other things, oversaw coverage of the Trump administration and occasionally appeared on CBS programs.

Chaggaris could not be reached for comment on Wednesday. His Twitter account was deleted sometime in the past two days.

The decision to dismiss Chaggaris came six weeks after CBS fired Charlie Rose, the co-host of its morning show, after the Washington Post published detailed allegations of sexual misconduct by Rose.

In the wake of high-profile harassment cases, CBS and other major media companies issued reminders to staffers about the importance of reporting harassment and other improper behavior to human resources and other official channels. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *