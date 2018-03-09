CBS, NBC Ignore Failed School Bombing by ISIS-Inspired Student, ABC Downplayed

In the wake of any school shooting, the liberal media trip over themselves in a mad dash to cram their gun control agenda down America’s throat. Damn be the facts as they glorify those who push gun controland ignore anything that doesn’t fit the agenda. While major liberal network news outlets (ABC, CBS, and NBC) had hyperventilated about AR-15’s on their morning and evening shows, they either ignored or downplayed a recent failed bombing at a Utah high school by a student drawn to ISIS.

According to an Associated Press report that NBC republished online, a student at Pine View High School in St. George, Utah was arrest Monday night after a bomb he planted in the school failed to detonate.

“A teenage student at a southern Utah high school has been charged with bringing a homemade bomb to the school that was discovered in a backpack emitting smoke and prompted an evacuation,” the AP reported. “No one was hurt Monday after the backpack was found in a common area of the school by a student who reported it to a teacher.”

While CBS and NBC have yet to report the incident, ABC anchor David Muir gave the failed bombing a mere 15 seconds on Wednesday’s World News Tonight. “To the Index of other news tonight and a school bomb scare in St. George, Utah. A high school student is under arrest tonight, accused of trying to detonate a backpack bomb during lunch. Classmates spotted smoke coming from the bag. Police say the teenager researched information about ISIS,” was all he had to say. – READ MORE

