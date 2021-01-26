CBS Medical Editor Says Americans Should Wear Two Face Masks

CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida says that Americans should wear not one but TWO face masks if they want to ensure full protection against COVID-19.

“Specifically what we’re saying is that two masks may actually equal the protection you would get from N-95 masks, which is considered the best mask there is short of a complete respirator-type unit,” Hnida said.

Pointing out that football coaches and Joe Biden have been seen “double masking,” Hnida said, “Even in my own family, when we have outside contact — as limited as it may be — we double mask,” adding that “it’s something you may want to consider.”

However, the report warns that “three masks may be going too far, since that could interfere with the ability to breathe.”

“Like the way one mask does, except three times as bad, so that you actually asphyxiate,” commented Dave Blount. – READ MORE

