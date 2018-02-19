CBS Host To Podesta: How Did Russians Know To Focus On Purple States, But Hillary Didn’t? (VIDEO)

Former Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta had a brutal exchange on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday when asked about the campaign’s failure to focus on so-called “purple states” in 2016.

Host Nancy Cordes noted that an indictment handed down by special counsel Robert Mueller on Friday showed that Russian operatives who meddled in the election appeared to realize the importance of focusing on those battleground contests.

“How is it that these Russian operatives knew to focus on purple states like Michigan and Wisconsin and your campaign didn’t?” Nancy Cordes, the host of “Face the Nation,” asked Podesta.

“Of course we spent a lot of time and energy and effort in all those states,” Podesta insisted.

“Hillary Clinton did not spend much time,” Cordes interjected. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *