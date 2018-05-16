CBS Frets Over Palestinian ‘Impotent Anger’ at ‘Catastrophe’ of Israel’s Existence (VIDEO)

All three networks on Monday hyped the opening of the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem with varying degrees of worry, but it was CBS This Morning that fretted over the “impotent anger” directed towards Israel and the high unemployment in Gaza. Holly Williams tried to spin the riots and violence as mostly peaceful: “Most of the Palestinians here today are peaceful, but some are attempting to cross the border. They’re throwing stones and lighting fires.”

Williams added: “On Friday, some of them stormed a border crossing area for cargo and damaged fuel and gas pipelines.” But other than the stone throwing, fires and riots, it’s pretty much peaceful? – READ MORE

