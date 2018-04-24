Entertainment Politics TV
CBS Drama ‘The Good Fight’: ‘We Need to Assassinate the President’ (VIDEO)
A Little More Than A Week After Fantasizing About Impeaching Donald Trump, Cbs Drama The Good Fight Featured Multiple Scenes That Saw A Series Regular Discussing Assassinating The President To Usher In “regime Change.”
Sunday’s episode, “Day 457,” follows Trump-hating attorney Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) defending her friend Tully Nelson (Tim Matheson), who was charged after a riot turned violent. In court, Tully tells Diane of the judge hearing his case, “I think I’m fucked. This guy’s a Trump appointee.”
“Alright, just follow my lead and don’t say anything radical,” Diane pleads.
“Oh, like we need to assassinate the President?” responds Tully, in a clip via MRC. – READ MORE
