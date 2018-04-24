CBS Drama ‘The Good Fight’: ‘We Need to Assassinate the President’ (VIDEO)

A Little More Than A Week After Fantasizing About Impeaching Donald Trump, Cbs Drama The Good Fight Featured Multiple Scenes That Saw A Series Regular Discussing Assassinating The President To Usher In “regime Change.”

Sunday’s episode, “Day 457,” follows Trump-hating attorney Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) defending her friend Tully Nelson (Tim Matheson), who was charged after a riot turned violent. In court, Tully tells Diane of the judge hearing his case, “I think I’m fucked. This guy’s a Trump appointee.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Alright, just follow my lead and don’t say anything radical,” Diane pleads.

“Oh, like we need to assassinate the President?” responds Tully, in a clip via MRC. – READ MORE

