CBS drama ‘The Good Fight’ sparks outrage after tweeting ‘Assassinate,’ ‘President,’ and ‘Trump’

CBS All-Access’ “The Good Wife” spinoff series, “The Good Fight,” is in hot water after tweeting an image from one of its episodes that shows a list of “target words” including: “Assassinate,” “President” and “Trump” in a red column and a second orange column that started with the words: “Mar-a-Lago” and “Eliminate.”

The episode itself focuses on the character Diane (Christine Baranski) joining a female resistance group tasked with dragging down Donald Trump’s approval ratings.

JULIANNA MARGUILIES REFUSES TO GUEST STAR ON ‘THE GOOD FIGHT,’ SAYS SHE STANDS UP FOR ‘EQUAL PAY’View image on Twitter

Last week: CBS crime drama The Good Fight tweeted an image that included the phrases “Assassinate President Trump” and “Eliminate Mar-a-Lago.” pic.twitter.com/YcHyIUDuqK — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 14, 2019

The tweet, which has since been deleted, did not provide context for the list. Instead, it asked viewers if they could find the Easter egg. The egg reference ended up being linked to Kalinda, a popular character in “The Good Wife,” whose name was in the second column.

The tweet hit a nerve with some viewers not amused by the Trump reference. Some pledged to stop watching the show while others threatened to contact the authorities.


