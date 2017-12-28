What? CBS Claims Trump Voters Don’t Want Trump To Repeal ObamaCare

In another baffling display of disconnect, CBS News blamed President Trump’s low poll numbers on Trump voters being pro-ObamaCare.

During the December 27 CBS This Morning, National Correspondent Chip Reid announced that Trump’s push to repeal ObamaCare “could hurt many of his own supporters.”

Reid turned to Slate’s Jamelle Bouie (also a CBS News political analyst). “I do think this is dangerous game for the president,” Bouie said. “One of his single largest drops in popularity came in March, after congressional Republicans began moving ahead with ObamaCare repeal.” As a reminder to people unfamiliar with Bouie, he’s the political analyst who wrote back in November that it was “abhorrent” and “perverse” to suggest that Trump voters were “good” people.

The segment also pointed to the number of ObamaCare sign-ups this year in red states, seeming to imply that these sign-ups showed support for the program by Trump voters. “According to one respected analyst, 62% of this year’s ObamaCare enrollees live in states that President Trump won in 2016,” Reid reported. Reid also quoted Bouie as saying that “the big surprise is that red states are signing up faster than blue states.”

The “respected analyst” Chip Reid is referring to is likely The Associated Press, which recently released a report on government data which “found that 7.3 million of the 8.8 million consumers signed up so far for next year come from states Trump won in the 2016 presidential election.” However, there is no indication in the data of how many of these people were Trump supporters, or how many signed up simply to avoid paying the penalty for not having insurance.- READ MORE

