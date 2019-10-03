CBS Anchor: Al Gore Won the 2000 Election (VIDEO)

CBS News anchor Tanya Rivero incorrectly claimed Al Gore won the 2000 election and that the Supreme Court “awarded” the presidency to George W. Bush.

Rivero made the comments in a Tuesday interview with American University history professor Allan Lichtman. She credited Lichtman with having correctly predicted every presidential election since 1984, despite Lichtman predicting Al Gore would win in 2000.

"From 1984 through 2012, American University history professor Allan Lichtman's popular vote predictions were perfect, including the 2000 election, which the Supreme Court ultimately awarded to George W. Bush," Rivero said.