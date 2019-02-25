CBP seizes more than $19M of cocaine found inside a pineapple shipment: officials

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced Friday that cocaine valued at more than $19 million was seized after being discovered inside a shipment of pineapples.

The cargo of fruit came from Colombia and arrived at the Savannah seaport in Georgia in November; it was intercepted by CBP Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers and underwent an examination, the agency said in a news release.

Hidden within the shipment was 450 packages that weighed more than 1,100 pounds, according to officials.

“A subsequent field test confirmed that the packages contained cocaine,” CBP said. – READ MORE