CBP Official: Border Apprehensions Down Again, Deal With Mexico Is Working

Speaking on Fox & Friends on Thursday, Customs and Border Protection Deputy Commissioner Robert Perez said border apprehensions have plunged for the second straight month, and that the Trump administration’s deal with Mexico to help slow the flood of immigrants to the southern border is working.

Perez stated, “It’s absolute proof. Unquestionably, an agreement with the government of Mexico that was literally unprecedented by way of the degree of cooperation, the commitment they’ve made, to enforce and go down in numbers with their National Guard and law enforcement along their border … Guatemala.” He continued, “Interior enforcement up, as well as enforcement along our southern border — that coupled with the collaboration with the migrant protection protocol and some of the work that we’ve been doing with the northern triangle countries — all combined, you’ve seen those numbers drop now in two months in a row.”

Fox News reported, “The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported a significant drop in apprehensions at the southwest border in June, after an agreement with the Mexican government. For the month of July, DHS reported more than 72,000 apprehensions, down from more than 132,000 in May.”

Perez responded to Democrats in Congress who have slammed law enforcement dealing with the problems at the border, claiming there is a “dehumanizing culture,” as well as 600 Google employees who signed a public petition accusing CBP and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) of caging and harming asylum seekers. The Google employees refused to work on any cloud computing work Google might help U.S. Customs and Border Protection with and also compared the idea of working with ICE to IBM working with the Nazi regime. – READ MORE