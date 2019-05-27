CBP intercepts glider aircraft flying drugs over southern border — but pilot escapes

Build a wall and drug runners will find a way to fly over it.

Border Patrol agents intercepted a glider aircraft being used to transport “nearly $500,000 in methamphetamine and fentanyl, southeast of Tucson” from Mexico into the Untied States, the agency reports.

Border Patrol and AMO agents tracked and seized an ultralight aircraft carrying over 143lbs of meth and over 200 grams of fentanyl in AZ. Read more: https://t.co/4hP46vkage pic.twitter.com/UyKytg7Pyx — CBP (@CBP) May 25, 2019

Agents encountered the aircraft abandoned along a rural dirt road, with two large plastic storage containers affixed to the fuselage. Canine units on scene inspected the aircraft and discovered numerous methamphetamine packages inside the containers.

The drugs and aircraft were seized and transported to the Nogales Border Patrol Station, where testing confirmed the packages contained over 143lbs of meth and over 200 grams of fentanyl.

After an exhaustive search, the pilot could not be located. – READ MORE