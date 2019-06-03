CBP discovers cross-border tunnel — as 40% of agents are ‘on transporting, hospital watch, feeding and cleaning duty’ (VIDEO)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents recently shut down an incomplete cross-border tunnel in Arizona, and they’ve posted a video online offering America an look inside.

Check out this rare view inside an illicit, incomplete cross-border drug tunnel discovered on Wednesday. This video was recorded by Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents as they crawled through the tunnel. Learn more: https://t.co/pxzhRKlp9x pic.twitter.com/IDj2CdXy8J — CBP (@CBP) June 1, 2019

“Check out this rare view inside an illicit, incomplete cross-border drug tunnel discovered on Wednesday,” CBP posted to Twitter Saturday. “This video was recorded by Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents as they crawled through the tunnel.”

The passage, located under a parking lot in Nogales, Arizona, was discovered during a cooperative bi-national tunnel sweep along the U.S.-Mexico border. The tunnel was several meters below street level, and about 75 yards west of the Port of Nogales, DeConcini Crossing.

A specialized tunnel team escorted by Border Patrol International Liaison Units and Mexican police found various cussing and digging tools inside the passage, which originated in a storm drain and extended about 12 feet into the U.S. and five feet into Mexico, according to a CBP statement. – read more