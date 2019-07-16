CBP Chief: Democrat Rhetoric Responsible For ‘Fueling’ Terror Attack On ICE Facility (VIDEO)

Acting Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan directly pointed to the rhetoric coming from the Democratic Party as being responsible for Saturday’s far-left terrorist attack on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Tacoma, Washington.
Morgan appeared on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” with host Laura Ingraham, who highlighted the rhetoric that was used in the attack.
“ manifesto repeatedly referred to ICE and the holding centers as ‘concentration camps,’ a comparison pushed by AOC,” Ingraham said. “Not one 2020 Dem or mainstream media organization thought to mention that link, that same verbiage, none of it.” – READ MORE