CBP Chief: Democrat Rhetoric Responsible For ‘Fueling’ Terror Attack On ICE Facility (VIDEO)

Acting Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan directly pointed to the rhetoric coming from the Democratic Party as being responsible for Saturday’s far-left terrorist attack on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Tacoma, Washington.

Laura Ingraham notes that the terrorist who attacked the ICE facility used rhetoric that came from Ocasio-Cortez



CBP chief Mark Morgan responds to the attack: “Why is this happening? We know why it’s happening. The rhetoric that’s out there from our own elected leaders” pic.twitter.com/vs9k7kkpad — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 16, 2019

Morgan appeared on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” with host Laura Ingraham, who highlighted the rhetoric that was used in the attack.

" manifesto repeatedly referred to ICE and the holding centers as 'concentration camps,' a comparison pushed by AOC," Ingraham said. "Not one 2020 Dem or mainstream media organization thought to mention that link, that same verbiage, none of it."


