CBP Busts 20-Year-Old With 10 Mexican Nationals In His Car

Customs and Border Protection agents chased and arrested a 20-year-old Thursday reportedly transporting 10 illegal Mexican migrants in his vehicle.

CBP agents were alerted to the man’s 2005 Toyota Sequoia at around 3 a.m. when they spotted a large group of people getting into the vehicle near a state highway in Jamul, California, according to CBP spokesperson Jarrett Decker, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

When agents approached to pull over the driver of the vehicle, the man reportedly sped away in an attempt to flee law enforcement, prompting a chase on westbound SR-94 that lasted five to eight minutes, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. The vehicle reportedly spun out and eventually stopped at the intersection of SR-94 and Vista Sage Road.

CBP agents arrested the driver, who was determined to be a U.S. citizen, and discovered 10 Mexican nationals in the vehicle, the Fox 5 reports. Agents seized the vehicle and detained the 10 Mexicans, transporting them to a local Border Patrol station for processing.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reached out to CBP for a comment but they did not respond by the time of publishing.