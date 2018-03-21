CBP Agents Start Refusing to Turn Over Illegal Immigrant Felons to ‘Sanctuary’ State

As a result of California’s recent “sanctuary state” legislation, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents are refusing to return illegal immigrants with outstanding local and state charges.

“In each instance,” Scott wrote, “the Border Patrol agent determined it was not appropriate, consistent with his or her federal responsibilities to ensure the enforcement of immigration law, to release a criminal alien to the state and local law enforcement.”

In one example Scott provided, he said CBP agents arrested an illegal immigrant from Nicaragua with an outstanding felony warrant for sexual assault.

Traditionally, the federal agency would return the immigrant for those charges to be processed, but according to Scott, the San Diego Sheriff’s Office would not give CBP assurances they would return the suspect after the charges were resolved.

“Therefore, the criminal alien remained in [the Department of Homeland Security’s] custody,” the chief border patrol agent said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1