CBC Turns Off Facebook Comments To Protect “Fragile” Journalists’ Mental Health And “Protect Free Speech”

In a move that can only be described as the pinnacle of embracing snowflake culture, the CBC has said this week it is going to close comments on all of its news links and video posts to Facebook pages to protect the mental health of its journalists.

Journalists – who used to be rugged and used to deal with varying opinions as part of the job description – are “fragile” and “in need of attention”, like many other Canadians post-pandemic, the CBC wrote last week. Increasingly, they are facing “vitriol and harassment” for doing their jobs, the report notes.

“For journalists, platforms like Twitter can be a great way to find sources and promote their work, but also a cesspool of hatred. Increasingly, reporters are also physically attacked,” Andre Picard told CBC.

Women and journalists of color have seen increased abuse, according to CBC President Catherine Tait. In her opinion, those threats pose attacks to “free speech and democracy”.

And what better way to enable free speech, than to shut down all speech?

“That’s why beginning on Wednesday and for the next month, we will close comments on all news links and video posts to the Facebook pages belonging to the journalism division of the CBC (News, Current Affairs and Local),” the CBC wrote. – READ MORE

