‘CAUGHT RED HANDED’: Trump Calls Out China For Shipping Oil To North Korea

President Donald Trump lashed out at China Thursday for engaging in illegal trade with North Korea by secretly shipping oil supplies to the rogue state.

American spy satellites spotted Chinese vessels trading oil with North Korean ships in violation of international sanctions in the West Sea around 30 times since the end of October, the Chosun Ilbo reported Wednesday, citing South Korean government sources.

Caught RED HANDED – very disappointed that China is allowing oil to go into North Korea. There will never be a friendly solution to the North Korea problem if this continues to happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 28, 2017

The Trump administration has repeatedly pressed China to crack down on its nuclear neighbor, and while China has severed a number of business and trade ties, Beijing has pushed back on other measures designed to rein in North Korea. – READ MORE

