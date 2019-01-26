Catholics Demand Cuomo Be Excommunicated After Signing Horrifying ‘Abortion Till Birth’ Bill

Catholics are demanding Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) be excommunicated from the Church after the Democrat signed and celebrated a horrifying bill that allows abortion up to the moment of birth in New York, loosens restrictions on who performs abortions, and wipes the fatal procedure from the state’s criminal code.

Catholic Bishops of New York State released a statement ripping Cuomo and pro-abortion lawmakers over the euphemistically-named Reproductive Health Act, but stopped short of calling for excommunication.

To many prominent Catholics, the statement was not enough.

As noted by Life News, Monsignor Charles Pope, writing at the National Catholic Register, said it was a “lie” to suggest Cuomo is in “good standing” with the Church.

“It’s time to end the charade, even the lie, that Andrew Cuomo and others like him are Catholics in good standing,” Pope wrote, adding that the bishops’ statement was “not enough.”- READ MORE