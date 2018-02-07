Catholic Priest Calls For Excommunication Of Senators Who Support Late-Term Abortion

Last week, Senate Democrats shot down a bill banning late-term abortions; 14 of those legislators consider themselves Catholic, and their votes were in violation of Church teaching, which bans abortion in all circumstances.

According to Catholic Canon Law, politicians who publicly reject Church teaching are not to present themselves for Holy Communion. In the past 50 years, as liberalism has infected the American hierarchy, this rule has largely gone unenforced by prelates.

Father Dwight Longenecker, however, is putting his foot down, demanding that Catholic politicians who voice their support for evils like abortion finally be expelled from the Church.

“Today is the day for their bishops to issue a formal statement acknowledging that these men and women have publicly denied their Catholic faith, and if not formally, then have informally excommunicated themselves,” Longenecker wrote in a recent blog post.

Longenecker points out that the politicians who support abortion do so publicly, warranting a public rebuke. – READ MORE

Cecile Richards is making plenty sure to go out from her role as CEO of Planned Parenthood with a bang. Now, she openly advocates forcing Christians to perform abortions against their will.

According to LifeNews, America’s outgoing abortion queen took a big slap at President Trump’s civil rights protections for medical workers who conscientiously object to abortion in a fundraising email to Planned Parenthood members.

President Trump’s administration has made a concerted effort to protect religious liberties from secular coercion, with a new division within the Department of Health and Human Services being created to protect anyone who has a “moral objection” from having any involvement with abortion.

“The Conscience and Religious Freedom Division has been established to restore federal enforcement of our nation’s laws that protect the fundamental and unalienable rights of conscience and religious freedom,” HHS Acting Secretary Eric Hargan stated. “The Conscience and Religious Freedom Division has been established to restore federal enforcement of our nation’s laws that protect the fundamental and unalienable rights of conscience and religious freedom.” – READ MORE