Catholic Missionaries Compare Greta Thunberg to Virgin Mary

The Maryknoll missionaries have thrown their support behind 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, comparing her to the Virgin Mary.

“Christians getting their knickers all in a twist over the passionate, articulate & knowledgeable witness of Greta Thunberg because of her age seem to overlook the age of the Virgin Mary at the time of the Annunciation,” the group wrote on Twitter.

“Young women can & have changed the world,” they concluded.

The tweet was sent Tuesday from the official Twitter account of the Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, whose registered name is the Catholic Foreign Mission Society of America, founded in 1911.