Catholic Churches Across The Country Burned, Vandalized Over The Weekend

At least four Catholic churches in four states were vandalized over the weekend in a string of attacks that have authorities wondering whether religious icons and statues are next to be targeted by anti-racism and “anti-fascist” protesters.

Fox News reports that churches in California, New York, Massachusetts, and Florida were all targeted by vandals, and several historic churches suffered major damage in arson attacks.

“A man in Florida plowed his vehicle into the Queen of Peace Catholic Church as it was preparing for morning Mass on Saturday, poured gasoline in the foyer, and then set the building on fire before driving off, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports,” according to Fox.

He was later arrested and told officers that he was on a “mission” to attack the church. He later admitted to suffering from a severe mental illness.

In Los Angeles, the historic San Gabriel Church, which was about to turn 250 years old, was targeted in an arson attack. In Boston, a statue of the Virgin Mary — a monument to veterans of World War II, displayed in the courtyard of a Catholic church there — was torched and desecrated. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --