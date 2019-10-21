Castro Uses Booker’s Fundraising Tactic, Threatens to End Campaign

Obama-era Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro (D) revealed to supporters on Monday that he will end his longshot presidential bid unless his campaign raises $800,000 in the next 10 days.

Castro took to Twitter to issue a plea for campaign contributions, writing: “[T]his is a critical moment— if my campaign can’t raise $800,000 by October 31st, my campaign will be silenced for good.”

I'm extremely proud of the historic and bold campaign we have built together. But this is a critical moment— if my campaign can't raise $800,000 by October 31st, my campaign will be silenced for good.

Castro's presidential campaign has failed to gain momentum since launching in January of this year. He is currently polling at a mere average of 0.8 percent, according to Real Clear Politics.