Castro, Still a Presidential Candidate, Laughs When People Suggest ‘Prison’ for Trump

During a campaign stop this week in Oakland, California, 2020 Democratic candidate Julian Castro wasn’t exactly acting “presidential.”

Instead, the former Obama Cabinet official — inside a restaurant and surrounded by some supporters during a California campaign stop — laughed and joked as he imagined a future in which Democrats win the White House in 2020 — and President Donald Trump and his family depart by helicopter from the grounds of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and are whisked away.

“On Jan. 20, 2121, I look forward to being there on the White House, when it’s customary for the incoming president to usher out the outgoing president,” he said in part.

“You know that scene on the White House lawn,” he continued. “The helicopter will be there in the distance waiting for to say goodbye to Donald Trump and Melania Trump. they’re getting ready to go off to New York, or to Mar-a-lago,” said Castro.

Someone in the crowd, speaking over Castro, then interjected, “Prison” — and the whole room laughed and smiled, including Castro.

“Rikers,” someone else said, referencing the Rikers Island jail complex in New York City.

“Somewhere,” said Castro, smiling at those impertinent suggestions. – READ MORE