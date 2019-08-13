Castro: My Brother Was Right to Expose Donors of Trump’s ‘Campaign of Hate’ (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro on Sunday said he “absolutely” believes his brother, Rep. Joaquin Castro (D., Texas), was right to release the names of San Antonio donors to President Donald Trump’s “campaign of hate.”

Castro appeared on MSNBC’s Kasie DC, where he was asked whether he still believes it was the “right thing” for his brother to tweet out a list of Trump’s donors “at a time of heightened– frankly fear and violence, that this might make these people targets.”

“Oh, absolutely. I’m very proud of my brother and my brother took what is publicly available information that newspapers, other publications regularly do about people who maxed out, made the maximum contribution to President Trump here in San Antonio and he put that forward as he said as a lament to say, ‘wow, just look,'” Castro said. – READ MORE