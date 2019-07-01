Castro Doubles Down on Health Care for Illegal Immigrants: ‘It’s the Right Thing to Do’ (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential hopeful Julian Castro defended his call for government provided health insurance for illegal immigrants during a Sunday interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s This Week.

Last week’s Democratic debates sparked a call among the candidates to have the government provide health care for illegal immigrants. All 10 Democratic 2020 candidates at Thursday night’s debate raised their hand when asked if their healthcare plans would provide coverage to illegal immigrants. Some candidates who weren’t at Thursday’s debate, have quickly come out and support the policy, including Castro.

Stephanopoulos asked Castro about whether or not the pledge to give illegal immigrants health insurance would cost the Democrats politically. – READ MORE