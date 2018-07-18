Casino owners sue Las Vegas shooting victims to try to avoid legal liability

MGM Resorts International has filed lawsuits against more than 1,000 victims of the worst mass shooting in the United States in order to avoid liability.

The suits, filed in federal courts in California and Nevada, argue that MGM, the owner of the Mandalay Bay hotel and the Route 91 Harvest festival, cannot be held liable for deaths and injures from the mass shooting under a 2002 law passed by Congress, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The law gives immunity to companies that use “anti-terrorism” technology or services that can “help prevent and respond to mass violence,” the Review-Journal reports.

As a result, claims against the MGM parties “must be dismissed,” it said.

The lawsuits come months after a 58 people were killed and hundreds were injured in a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival. The shooter carried out the attack while overlooking the venue from his 32nd floor hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. – READ MORE

Body cam footage from the October 1, 2017, Las Vegas shooting shows Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Cordell Hendrex staying on the 31st floor of Mandalay Bay as part of the shooting occurred, then taking cover inside a stairwell as the shooting continued.

Hendrex was the first LVMP officer on scene. He had an officer-in-training and Mandalay security along with him.

On May 23, 2018, Fox 5 Vegas published a police report in which Hendrex described the elevator ride to the 31st floor:

I distinctly remember saying a prayer in my head for all of us in the elevator and the ones still dealing with the shots coming at them. I could tell that it was coming from the floor above us on 32 … I know I hesitated and remember being terrified with fear and I think that I froze right there in the middle of the hall for how long I can’t say. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1