CASHING IN: ACLU membership grew from 400,000 to 1.84 million after Trump was elected

Membership for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) grew exponentially in the months after President Trump was elected.

According to a report published by The New York Times on Wednesday, the national organization’s membership expanded from 400,000 to 1.84 million in the first 15 months after Trump was elected.

The organization also reportedly saw a jump in online donations during the same period.

In the three years leading up to Trump’s election, the ACLU reportedly averaged between $3 million and $5 million in online donations per year.

But since Trump won the 2016 presidential election, the organization has reportedly raised just under $120 million in online donations. – READ MORE

