CASHING IN: 60 Minutes Earns Highest Ratings Since 2008 On Stormy Daniels Interview
CBS aired Stormy Daniels’ interview with Anderson Cooper on “60 Minutes” Sunday and earned the network’s highest ratings in 10 years.
According to Deadline, 24.5 million people tuned in to hear about the former porn star’s sexual relationship with President Donald Trump, the most since former President Barack and First Lady Michelle Obama’s post-election segment in 2008. – READ MORE
The Daily Caller