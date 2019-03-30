Cash Rolling In For Republican Party Committees

The Republican Party affiliated national campaign committees have outraised their Democratic counterparts in 2019, according to the latest FEC data.

Republican committees raised a combined $54.4 million in the first two months of 2019, while Democrats reported $39.6 million during the same period. Main party committee fundraising accounted for much of the gap, with the Republican National Committee (RNC) bringing in $30.3 million while the Democratic National Committee (DNC) raised just $12.7 million.

“A good field and data program for 2020 will cost a lot of money,” said Steve Guest, the RNC’s Rapid Response Director, when asked the substantial receipts. “So while Democrat candidates spend millions fighting amongst themselves while the DNC hardly raises any money, the RNC will continue to invest in our Party’s infrastructure to help President Trump and down ballot Republicans win.”

The GOP also commands an impressive lead for cash on hand, with the Republican committees reporting $58.1 million versus the Democrats $29.1 million as of Feb. 28.

In terms of individual committee spending, the RNC also ranked the highest, spending $22.7 million in the first two months of 2019. The DCCC was second at $14.2 million.

If percentage of contributions from individuals can be used to gauge grassroot support, again the Republicans lead with the RNC posting 71% versus the next highest committee for receipts, the DCCC, at 61%.

State-level party committee receipts were also substantial, with the California Democratic Party topping the list at $995k, the Democratic Executive Committee of Florida at $729k, the California Republican Party Federal Account at $711k, and the Michigan Democratic State Central Committee at $590k.

So far, the numbers for both parties pace similar to the last election season, according to Ballotpedia. It remains to be seen what effect the favorable Mueller report will have on March, reporting for which is due April 2o.

