CASH GRAB: Battle-Axe Pelosi Strokes Congress MULTI-MILLIONS IN SALARY RAISES as Part of House Coronavirus Stimulus

Read it and weep. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants a big pay raise for Congress for those folks that are working “to prevent, prepare for, and respond to

coronavirus.” Allegedly working, when they are not short-selling the stock market or slow-walking legislation to feather their own nests.

How much? An extra $25 million in salaries and benefits just for the House, per the updated proposed emergency supplemental appropriations released Wednesday. Per the bill:

“HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

SALARIES AND EXPENSES

For an additional amount for ‘‘Salaries and Ex12 penses’’, $25,000,000, to remain available until September 30, 2021, except that $5,000,000 shall remain available

until expended, for necessary expenses of the House of

Representatives”

This story is developing. See More Below —

