CASH GRAB: Battle-Axe Pelosi Strokes Congress MULTI-MILLIONS IN SALARY RAISES as Part of House Coronavirus Stimulus

Read it and weep. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants a big pay raise for Congress for those folks that are working “to prevent, prepare for, and respond to
coronavirus.” Allegedly working, when they are not short-selling the stock market or slow-walking legislation to feather their own nests.
How much? An extra $25 million in salaries and benefits just for the House, per the updated proposed emergency supplemental appropriations released Wednesday. Per the bill:
“HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
SALARIES AND EXPENSES
For an additional amount for ‘‘Salaries and Ex12 penses’’, $25,000,000, to remain available until September 30, 2021, except that $5,000,000 shall remain available
until expended, for necessary expenses of the House of
Representatives”
This story is developing. See More Below —
That's $56,600 per member (441), with freshman base tax funded salaries starting at $174,000 per year + big bennies.
So entry level will be $230,600 + BIG bennies to be court jester in the house of dunces. https://t.co/ET3Svionx7
— [] _VM_ [] (@myhtopoeic) March 25, 2020