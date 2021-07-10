‘Cash For Junkies’ – California Dems Want To Pay Meth Addicts To Seek Treatment

In keeping with President Biden’s push to approve “evidence-based” policies to help combat the worsening US drug overdose crisis (overdoses jumped to a new annual record last year according to data from the CDC) – not to mention the explosion of crime (both petty and violent) and homelessness that have rendered San Francisco almost unlivable for families – Democratic lawmakers in California have devised a new plan that we’d like to call “cash for junkies”.

The same political party that embraced housing the homeless in expensive hotel rooms has proposed using public money to pay drug addicts to stay in treatment, and away from the growing street encampments.