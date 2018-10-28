CASEY STANDS BY DECISION TO OPPOSE BRETT KAVANAUGH BEFORE NOMINATION

Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey Jr. defended himself for preemptively opposing President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee back in July during a debate with his challenger Lou Barletta on Friday night.

On the same day that Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh — but prior to the announcement — Casey announced his opposition to whomever Trump tapped.

When asked about it during the debate, Casey stated, “We’re in a new world now, where the United States Supreme Court, the two justices who have been confirmed, were chosen by two groups — The Federalist Society and The Heritage Foundation. Two extreme right organizations. The president told us that pretty early in his administration that he would only choose from 25 names.”

“There are hundreds of conservative Republican appointed federal judges in the country — appellate court judges who could serve on the court, district court judges who could serve, and even State Supreme Court Justices like Sandra Day O’Connor,” he continued. “She came from the Arizona Supreme Court. So there are hundreds of judges to choose from but they’re all disqualified, those conservative Republican judges are disqualified.” – READ MORE