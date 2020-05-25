Carville: Trump ‘Will Get His Fat Ass Beat’ in 2020

ames Carville has a lot of rage — that’s why he’s known as the Ragin’ Cajun.

And at 75, the former architect of Bill Clinton’s two presidential wins doesn’t have much a filter, either.

On Friday, Carville joined former Howard Stern personality John Melendez on The Stuttering John Podcast, where he talked about the 2020 election – making a prediction about President Trump.

“He’s gonna’ get his ass beat,” Carville said. “All right, he’s gonna’ get his fat ass beat. The question is by how much.”

“If we want to go to the lethargic stuff, blah, blah, blah, worry about this, we can get 290, 295 electoral votes and it’ll change nothing,” Carville said. “If we go and take it to him and talk about what a massive fat failure he is, we can runaway with this thing. The idea is not to defeat Trump, we have to defeat Trump-ism.” – READ MORE

