CARVILLE: Republicans ‘Will Kill People To Stay In Power, Literally’

James Carville, a former adviser to President Clinton, blasted Republicans after a majority of the Wisconsin’s Supreme Court justices ruled that the state’s Democratic primary should proceed, despite concerns over the spread of SARS-CoV-2.

“My kind of mission in the short-term is to sound the alarm to say Mitch McConnell and the Supreme Court — they’re going to do everything they can to hold onto power,” Carville said duing an appearance on MSNBC.

“This thing in Wisconsin was one of the most awful things I’ve ever seen in my life,” Carville said. “The extent that they will go to to hold onto power — it was all about one Supreme Court seat in Wisconsin — they will kill people to stay in power, literally.”

Neither MSNBC anchor Brian Williams nor former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele objected to Carville’s claim that Republicans “literally” will kill people. – READ MORE

