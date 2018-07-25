Carter Page Says Clinton Campaign Was Spreading Rumors of Russian Collusion Months Before Dossier Surfaced (VIDEO)

Carter Page went on with Tucker Carlson on Monday to discuss the release of the FISA court documents used to spy on the Trump campaign.

Carter Page was spied on by the Obama regime despite never even meeting the Russian officials he was accused of dealing with in the junk Steele dossier.- READ MORE

Republicans on the House intelligence committee asked President Trump last month to declassify key sections of the surveillance warrant application for ex-campaign aide Carter Page, according to a letter obtained by Fox News.

The heavily-redacted application outlining the justifications for surveiling Page, which was approved and renewed several times by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC), was released over the weekend after a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit.

“Because DOJ (Department of Justice) and FBI continue to obstruct the Committee’s investigation, it is time to put the facts in the public domain,” the letter, dated June 14, states.

The 13 Republicans on the committee, including committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., state in the letter that the declassification should be consistent “with the need to protect intelligence sources and methods,” adding that the declassification will “enable the public to understand the DOJ’s and FBI’s basis for obtaining the FISA warrant and three subsequent renewals.”

The Republicans highlight two sections of the document as key to understanding whether FBI and Department of Justice followed proper procedures when they obtained the authority to surveil Page on October 2016.

