Carter Page: FBI ‘shredded’ Constitution by eavesdropping on him

Carter Page, the Trump campaign volunteer who was monitored by the FBI after his visits to Moscow, said he expects to be vindicated as more information about his case is released.

“What I’ve seen thus far is just complete ridiculousness,” Page told George Stephanopoulos on ABC News’ Good Morning America on Tuesday.

Page told ABC News there was “no basis” for the FBI to eavesdrop on him. “It was just shredded – the Constitution.”

Page has found himself at the center of a political debate raging in Washington over what exactly motivated the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections. Last week, over objections from the FBI and Department of Justice, President Trump allowed House Republicans to publish a secret memo that sharply questioned the justifications the FBI gave for engaging in electronic surveillance on Page.

Page said the findings in the Nunes memo matched his own long-held belief that the attention on him was politically motivated. He told ABC News he was reminded of a letter he sent to then-FBI Director James Comey in September 2016, after news reports began raising questions about his travels to Russia.

“These desperate and unfounded calls for my investigation as a private citizen to advance political interests based on nothing more than preposterous mainstream media reports is a true disgrace,” he wrote to Comey at the time. – READ MORE

Carter Page was an FBI Under-Cover Employee in 2013, and remained the primary FBI witness through May of 2016.

If Carter Page was working as an UCE (FBI undercover employee), responsible for the bust of a high level Russian agent in 2013 -and remained a UCE- throughout the court caseUP TO May of 2016, how is it possible that on October 21st 2016 Carter Page is put under a FISA Title 1 surveillance warrant as an alleged Russian agent?

Conclusion: He wasn’t. The DOJ National Security Division and the FBI Counterintelligence Division flat-out LIED.

Because “FISA Title I” surveillance authority against a U.S. citizen is so serious (the U.S. government is essentially calling the target a spy), only a few people are authorized to even apply for such surveillance warrants. One of the four people authorized to make such a filing is the Asst. Attorney General who is head of the National Security Division of the DOJ. That person is John P Carlin.

The same John P Carlin who, together with the FBI counterintelligence unit, hired Carter Page as an FBI Under-Cover Employee, turns around and six months later accuses Page of being a Russian Spy – because the DOJ-NSD and FBI CoIntel needed to find a legal way to spy on the Trump campaign. The 2016 FISA Title 1 surveillance of former FBI employee Carter Page became that legal way. [“The Insurance Policy”] – READ MORE