Cartel Violence Continues in Cancun — 98 Killings in First Three Months of 2018

Cartel violence in Cancun continues in 2018 with 98 homicides registered in the first three months of the year.

With the new wave of murders and attacks over the Easter weekend, Cancun closed the first three months with 10 more executions, according to El Diario de Yucatán.

The violence gripping the once peaceful beach resort city also spread to Playa del Carmen to a lesser extent, which also reported three killings over the holiday weekend.

According to local media reports, five people were executed and two others shot on Good Friday in Cancun. – READ MORE

