Cartel Gunmen on Jet Skis Open Fire on Cancun Tourist Beach

Two Cartel Gunmen On Jet Skis Opened Fire On A Mobile Food Vendor On A Crowded Beach In Cancun. The Attack Caused Panicked Tourists Including Children To Flee And Take Cover.

This incident occurred behind the Hotel Riu in Cancun’s tourist zone, popular with international and local tourists on April 19. According to local media reports and Breitbart Texas’ law enforcement sources, the two gunmen approached the beach on jet skis and opened fire on a mobile food vendor. The vendor managed to flee without injuries. The gunfire caused immediate panic forcing beachgoers to flee from the beach. Officials reported no injuries and the gunmen managed to evade capture.

According to local media, state, municipal and tourist police all responded to the scene and located several shell casings at the beach—the investigation will continue. – READ MORE

